Ople says Taiwan wage hike to benefit thousands of OFWs in 2023

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople announced on Saturday that thousands of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) stand to benefit from a recent wage order issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL).

The DMW said in a statement that the new wage order mandates increases in Taiwan’s minimum monthly and hourly wage by 4.55 percent and 4.76 percent, respectively, effective January 1, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Caretakers, domestic workers to receive higher wages as Taiwan grants pay hike

The new order will increase the monthly minimum wage from NT$ 25,250 (P46,860.40) to NT$ 26,400 (P48,994.70) and the basic hourly rate from NT$168( P311.78) to NT$176 (Php326.63).

“We welcome this development as this would greatly benefit our kababayans working in Taiwan, most especially those in the manufacturing sector,” Ople said in a statement on Saturday.

Government data show that some 147,853 Filipino workers in Taiwan.

READ ON: Filipino English teachers to visit Taiwan under special program

121,756 are in the productive industry (factory workers) who are expected to benefit directly from the new wage structure

The DMW projects another 20,000 OFWs in this job category to be hired by December this year.