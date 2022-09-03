COMING SOON: Dubai to launch brand new hot air balloon ride at Global Village this October 2022

Dubai residents will be in for a treat starting October 2022 with a brand new attraction – a hot-air balloon ride!

Global Village will be launching their very own “Global Village Big Balloon” which takes up to 20 people as high as a six-storey building to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of Dubai.

Every Season we make sure our guests are able to experience new and exciting attractions. A balloon ride experience is on many people’s bucket lists, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to our guests. Closer to the season opening, we will be revealing more fun experiences that can be enjoyed by all the family,” said Naveen Jain, Director for Business Development at Global Village.

The massive balloon has been designed to exceed the high safety standards that have been established by Global Village in recent years. The park once again received a 5 star rating for the 4th consecutive year by the British Safety Council and was also awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour for the past three years.