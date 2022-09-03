Abu Dhabi launches new campaign to combat cybercrime to protect kids

Under the theme “Stay Safe,” the Abu Dhabi Centre for Community Legal Awareness “Masouliya” at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has announced the beginning of a comprehensive awareness campaign about the risks of cybercrime.

The campaign attempts to raise public awareness of the risks associated with these crimes, particularly in light of the pervasive use of social media.

Running for three months beginning in September and ending in November 2022, is intended to carry out the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in order to foster a legal culture among community members and to uphold security and stability.

The campaign, which was organized by the center in collaboration and partnership with the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, a number of universities, the media, the press, and pertinent government agencies, consists of more than 30 lectures and awareness publications on audio, visual, and written media as well as social media platforms. It also includes promoting awareness on various social media platforms.

In order to prevent kids from becoming perpetrators or victims of cybercrimes, it focuses on educating parents on how to protect their kids from such crimes. In addition to lectures given in classrooms, institutions, and government organizations, this is accomplished by using contemporary technical tools like radio stations and television networks.

The campaign focuses on the causes and circumstances that cause members of the community to become victims of electronic extortion, the dangers of abusing social networking sites, and the legal obligations of users in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding the prevention of rumors and cybercrime. It also highlights the risks of engaging in such behavior. Additionally, a lot of useful examples drawn from actual case files in Abu Dhabi courts will be provided.

In order to ensure the safe use of all social media, avoid any attempts that could endanger people’s safety or make them victims, or avoid any acts that could subject them to legal responsibility, the campaign also introduces the most prominent warnings and controls that people must pay attention to when accessing the internet.