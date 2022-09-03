Latest NewsNewsTFT News

128 Filipinos repatriated from Macau – DMW

File photo.

The Department of Migrant Workers said that some 128 Filipinos have been repatriated from Macau via special flight on Friday, September 2.

The flight from chartered by the Philippine Consulate General from Macau, Special Administrative Region (SAR) China.

Returning OFWs arrived on board Philippine Airlines flight PR8353 which landed on NAIA Terminal 2. The DMW said that they were processed for either transit flights or overland trips to their home provinces.

Most of the OFWs had already finished their respective contracts of employment while others came home with medical conditions.

“We thank the DFA and PCG-Macau for chartering this special flight. The DMW will continue to work closely with the DFA in serving our compatriots overseas,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said in a statement.

Ten OFWs who are need of medical attention were immediately given assistance by airport and medical teams from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Some of the OFWs are suffering from renal failure, depression, stroke and other health conditions.

They were assisted and provided medical referrals by the receiving OWWA teams.

The remains of three deceased OFWs were also included with the chartered flight.

“Two passed away due to health conditions (acute myocardial infarction and hypertension) while another died due to a work-related accident,” the DMW said in its statement.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

