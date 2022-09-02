UAE issues multiple entry visa for AED100

The United Arab Emirates has announced a 100 dirhams worth of visa which allows multiple-entry for Dubai tourists on Tuesday, August 30.

It will be available for travelers who are ticket holders of the FIFA World Cup which will be happening in Qatar.

The ‘Hayya’ card doubles as an entry permit to Qatar and allows stadium access along with the match ticket, according to information available on the FIFA website.

It is a personalized document issued and reportedly required by everyone attending the FIFA World Cup matches. It will also provide free public transport access in Qatar, including the metro and bus.

Holders of the ‘Hayya’ card will be able to avail the multiple entry tourist visa for the reduced price over the 90-day period from November 1.

“The program comes within the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support Qatar, in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” WAM reported.

The ‘Hayya Card’ was introduced to help augment the housing needs of those who will be attending the football’s biggest tournament which kicks off on November 20.

The first match will be between Qatar and Ecuador at Doha’s al-Bayt Arena.

FIFA reported this month that more than 2.45 million tickets had been sold. This would mean that the country’s population of around 2.7 million will nearly double for the duration of the tournament.