Sharjah taxi fare down to minimum of AED 14.5 this September 2022

Residents in Sharjah will get to enjoy lower minimum taxi fares starting Saturday.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) recently announced that the taxi meter would begin at AED4 between 6:01 am. to 10:00 pm, with a minimum rate of Dh14.5. Meanwhile, the meter for night shift rates start at AED 6 with a minimum fare of AED 16.5 from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Last August, the minimum taxi rates were at AED15.5 (morning) and AED 17.5 (evening) respectively.

Taxi fares in Sharjah and Ajman are related to gasoline prices released by a UAE committee at the end of each month. The fares rose in July because to higher fuel prices, but fell in August due to lower gasoline prices.

The UAE cut fuel prices by 62 fils per litre for the month of September, in line with worldwide rates, in an announcement last Wednesday, August 31. Super 98 fuel will now cost Dh3.41 per litre, down from Dh4.03 in August. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, up from Dh3.92, E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 per litre, up from Dh3.84 last month, and diesel will cost Dh3.87 per litre, up from Dh4.14 last month.