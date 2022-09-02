IBC-13 to shut down in January 2023 due to lack of funds

Press Secretary Trixie Angeles said government sequestered IBC-13 will cease operations in 2023 unless it will be funded by Congress.

Angele said that the station will not receive even a single centavo from the proposed P1.2 trillion budget of her office.

She appealed to lawmakers to adjust the IBC-13’s budget during her budget hearing to the House Appropriations Committee Friday.

“Sa IBC po ito po makikita na natin, na humingi kami sa personnel services, MOOE at capital outlay para maituloy natin ang pag-broadcast ng IBC pero na-zero na po sila completely,” Angeles said.

RELATED STORY: Willie Revillame says AMBS 2 not feeling pressured on ABS-CBN-TV 5 deal

“Meron kaming konting apela. Kung hindi po malagyan ang IBC, mawawalan po ng trabaho ‘yung ating workers at by January close operation na po tayo,” she added.

Attached agencies such as the PTV, National Printing Office (NPO), News and Information Bureau (NIB), and the Bureau of Broadcast Services (BBS) will get a combined amount of P748.335 million but IBC and APO had no budget allocation.

Angeles also said that PTV has budget cuts too.

“Humihingi kami ng MOOE na P240 million para maiangat nang konti ‘yung antas ng suweldo ng aming mga workers sa PTV ngunit ang nabigay po sa atin ay P125 million,” she said.

READ ON: ABS-CBN, TV5 terminate investment deal

Angeles also explained that PTV is for news programs while IBC is for culture and education shows.

“Kaya po ito nabigyan ng zero ay dahil ang categorization ng IBC is for privatization. Ngunit base doon sa batas, kailangan ‘pag prinivatize natin ang IBC maka-deliver siya ng at least P1 billion para sa modernization ng PTV natin,” she explained

“Hindi po makaka-raise at the current state ang ating IBC. Kailangan palakihin natin ‘yung value niya pero di natin magagawa ‘yan at this stage lalong-lalo na pag mag-force to close ang ating IBC,” she added.