HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 Depicted: The Ultimate true sound earbuds with pure voice call

Dubai, UAE, August 3rd 2022 – Wireless earphones have come a long way in the past decade. It has come to the point that it doesn’t make sense to use wired earphones for everyday things like answering calls or listening to music. The sound quality of newer wireless earphones is dipping its toes into audiophile territories. Huawei Consumer BG held a Flagship Products Summer Launch Event in Dubai last week; showcasing a new lineup of flagship devices including the utmost true sound earbuds with pure voice call – HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2. It packs all the features that you would ever want in a pair of TWS earbuds, such as amazing sound quality, impressive active noise cancellation, crystal clear voice clarity, and more. Here’s a closer look at HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2.

Experience high-fidelity sound wirelessly

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 boasts anUltra-hearing dual-driver true sound system, which consists of two built-in powerful sound units and, coupled with the digital dual-crossover technology, delivers the most powerful sound quality. These are the first TWS earbuds to use a planar diaphragm that is only typically found in high-end earbuds. This helps HUAWEI FreeBuds 2 achieve a most precise lightweight flat voice coil, with treble and overtone above 9KHz being bright and sharp. For medium and low frequencies, these earbuds use a four-magnet large dynamic drive to bring out powerful bass. The bass goes effectively down to 14Hz, and treble goes up to 48Khz[1], exceeding the frequencies beyond the range of perception of human ears.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 is the result of a collaboration between Huawei and Devialet — a high-end acoustic technology brand from France. It combines state-of-the-art technologies in acoustic engineering with unrivalled acoustic innovations to enable more people to experience high-fidelity sound with new technologies. Both brands have worked together to fine-tune the audio experience on HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2, creating a surging bass with detailed and pure sound quality.

Drown out the noise

For Active Noise Cancellation, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 adopts three highly-sensitive microphones to pick up ambient sounds and an improved noise cancellation algorithm. The result is a 15% boost in the average ANC depth compared to the previous HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro. The Intelligent Dynamic ANC 2.0 is also a game changer. This allows the earbuds to accurately identify and judge the external sound field environment and helps select the best noise-cancelling mode for comfortable listening. Even on flights, the Intelligent Dynamic ANC 2.0 eliminates the roaring aircraft engine noises, enabling users to have a quiet, peaceful journey with the exclusive aircraft noise cancellation curve.[2]

Clear voice calls everywhere, all the time

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 new Pure Voice call noise cancellation tech uses a 4-Mic hybrid Call Noise Cancellation system combined with the Huawei-exclusive deep neural network (DNN) noise cancellation algorithm to accurately pick up human voices while filtering out noise. Users will be able to hear voices on calls clearly even in busy outdoor environments[3].

Long-lasting battery for more excitement

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 is small but powerful, equipped with long battery life. With the ANC on, you can enjoy a quiet experience of up to 4 hours of playback time and a total of 18 hours with the case. With the ANC off, you can enjoy 6.5 hours of listening and a total of 30 hours with the case[4]. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 supports both Huawei wired and wireless fast charging technologies. The case supports wired 2C fast charging, while the headset supports 3C fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, the headset can have up to 2.5 hours of music playback. If you are on the go, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 also supports reverse charging on the earbuds’ case with your phone or tablet.[5]

Redefining the audio connection experience to bring more convenience

In this current digital age, almost everyone owns more than one device. It would be a hassle to connect the earbuds to multiple devices if that would require to be set up every time you want to switch devices. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 makes it easy by supporting connections with up to two devices at the same time and automatic switching between devices when receiving calls[6]. When the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 is connected to two smartphones, users can enjoy music with one phone and take incoming calls with the other phone. The music will automatically pause when there is a call. When the user has picked up the call, and if there is an incoming call on their other phone, the user will receive a notification. It supports dual connection with Huawei all-scenario devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and watches, and with Android, iOS and Windows smart systems.

The “Audio Connection Centre” function of FreeBuds Pro 2 allows you to see up to 10 devices recently connected with the earbuds. With this, you can easily switch between multiple devices with just one click. It can also be automatically detected on the Super Device screen of Huawei PCs, tablets, phones, and easily connected with a simple drag and drop.

Equipped with IP54 water splash resistance[7], the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2’s performance is undeterred by rain or sweat.

HUAWEI FreeBuds SE: Crystal Clear Sound Quality

Available alongside with HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 – HUAWEI FreeBuds SE. A Trendy Light Semi-in-Ear earphones adopts custom acoustic components, and a 10mm large dynamic driver is placed in its compact body. The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE comes with a large battery within its compact design. With a fully charged charging case, it can provide 24 hours of music playback and a pair of fully charged earphones could provide 6 hours of continuous music playback. For voice calls, the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE could provide 16 hours of call with a fully charged charging box, and the earphones can be used for 4 hours when fully charged, allowing users to listen and use as they please.

Price and Availability in the UAE:

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 in Silver Blue, Silver Frost, Ceramic White colors available at a price of 699AED.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds SE in Blue and White colors available at a price of 179AED. Both products are available at Huawei e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.

[1] Frequency range data comes from Huawei labs. During the tests, LDAC HD audio codec is used for Bluetooth connection.

[2] Aircraft noise cancellation curve is only supported on Huawei phones running EMUI 12 or later, with Audio Accessory Manager updated to version 12.0.0.140 and above. After setting the connected smartphone to Airplane mode, the headset will automatically detect cabin noise with Intelligent Dynamic ANC 2.0.

[3] This feature reduces the ambient noise and presents crystal clear sound to the other party during calls. Actual calling experience may vary depending on usage habits, environment factors, and individual app discrepancies.

[4] The battery life and charging data come from Huawei lab tests. During the tests, audio in AAC format was played at 50% volume level and with ANC disabled. The default settings were used for other features. Actual results may vary depending on the volume, audio source, environmental interference, product features, and usage habits.

[5] The reverse charging feature requires devices that support reverse charging.

[6] The pop-up feature is only supported on phones and tablets running EMUI 10 or later, and on selected PCs with PC Manager 13.0.2.300 or later.

[7] IP54 dust- and water-resistance is only applicable to the earbuds themselves, not the charging case. This device is splash, dust, and water resistant in normal conditions. It was tested under controlled laboratory conditions and got an approved rating of IP54 under IEC standard 60529. Splash, dust, and water resistance are not permanent, and the performance may deteriorate due to daily wear-and-tear. Avoid charging the device in damp environments. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.