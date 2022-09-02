Filipino family among first visitors at soft reopening of Expo City Dubai this September

A Filipino family became Expo City Dubai’s first visitors to one of its recently reopened attractions this September.

Virgilo, Majin, and June Pearl Hicasio, a Filipino family, were the first to arrive to Terra. Virgilo, a resident of Dubai, was looking forward to taking his wife and kids to Terra as part of their Dubai holiday.

“I was able to visit most of the pavilions during Expo 2020 Dubai – around 190 of them – but this is the first time for my family so we are very happy to be here,” said Virgilio.

Terra, a world-class example of sustainable best practice in action, stimulates tourists with an immersive journey through ocean and forest to reconsider their connection with the environment. Alif travels curious explorers across time and into new horizons to learn how mobility has fueled human development throughout history and enabled our ever-increasing urge to push the boundaries.

Expo City Dubai welcomed the first batch of visitors on its soft opening last Thursday, September 1, with guests getting a sneak peek at two of its famous attractions before the formal inauguration on October 1.

Fans of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, began their tour by visiting Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion.

Peruvian-Canadians Chris and Patricia Diaz, Alif’s first visitors, spent a month in the UAE for Expo 2020 Dubai but did not get to see all of the pavilions and attractions. They were overjoyed to be back.

Patricia said: “Alif is one of the pavilions we were unable to visit because it was so busy.”

Chris said: “We heard great things about Alif and were captivated by the outside, so we knew that the inside had to be wonderful too. It’s a really insightful experience and a great way to remind us of the huge efforts made by the human race – and how the UAE has participated in all of this – as well as of the special times we are living in. I think it gave us a good opportunity to see that there is a lot more to come in the future.”

Alif and Terra are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with tickets costing AED 50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination). Tickets can be purchased at www.expocitydubai.com and at ticket offices at Expo City Dubai.