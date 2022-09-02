Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Economist sees ‘holiday remittances’ from OFWs to strengthen PH peso

An economist believes that the Philippine Peso, which continues to weaken and reaches an 18 year low could experience a temporary boost thanks to the remittances of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) during the holidays.

“We have the seasonal influx of dollars from OFWs in the last 2 months of the year, so there might be some easing,” Economist Vic Abola said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The peso on Thursday dipped to as low as P56.45 before closing at Php56.42 to a dollar.

Abola added that inflation could hit the upper end of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ forecast for the month.

Abola said that the inflation numbers would be dependent on the crude oil price and how the government would address the supply of oil.

