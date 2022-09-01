Latest News

Padilla named second  highest official of PDP-Laban 

Senator Robinhood ‘Robin’ Padilla is now the acting executive vice president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban). 

The neophyte legislator is now the second highest official of the party.

He will be in an acting capacity until the next election of National Officers in a National Assembly held for that purpose.

Padilla is replacing Karlo Nograles, who resigned after being appointed as the chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

PDP-Laban was splitted into two during the May 2022 elections due to the rift between the faction of former Senator Manny Pacquiao and former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

