Pope names Filipino priest to Vatican congregation for Catholic education

A Filipino Jesuit priest has been appointed as a consultor to the Vatican’s dicastery that oversees Catholic schools, universities, and learning institutions of higher education around the world

The appointment by Pope Francis makes Jesuit Father Jose Quilongquilong the newest consultor for the Dicastery for Culture and Education with a five-year term, said the Loyola School of Theology.

Father Quilongquilong, 58, has served as the president of the institute under the aegis of the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippine capital, for six years until 2019. He also worked as the regional secretary for Asia-Pacific at the Jesuit General Curia in Rome, media reports said.

“Loyola School of Theology is pleased to announce the appointment of its former president, Fr Jose V.C. Quilongquilong SJ, by Pope Francis as Consultor of the Congregation for Catholic Education for a term of five years. Congratulations, Fr. Joe!,” the institute posted on its official Facebook page.

Father Quilongquilong would be in charge of seminary formation around the world and all other related programs to the priesthood, the reports pointed out.