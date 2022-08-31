Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NASA plans fresh bid at debut moon rocket launch on September 3

NASA will make a fresh attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, 3rd September.

The move comes after five days when a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time, agency officials said on Tuesday.

However, the chance of success on Saturday appeared clouded by weather reports predicting just a 40 percent chance of favourable conditions that day, while the US space agency acknowledged some outstanding technical issues remain to be solved, media reports said.

At a media briefing a day after Monday’s first countdown ended with the flight scrubbed, NASA officials said Monday’s experience was useful in trouble-shooting some problems and that additional difficulties could be worked through in the midst of a second launch try.

If all goes as per the schedule, the SLS will blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday afternoon.

