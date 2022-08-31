Marcos orders investigation on alleged appointment of new Immigration chief

President Marcos has ordered a probe into the purported appointment of the Bureau of Immigration’s chief, which was based on unsubstantiated and potentially fraudulent paperwork (BI).

The probe has been entrusted to the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, according to Press Secretary Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Atty. Cruz-Angeles alleged a probable violation of Article 161 of the Revised Penal Code or the fabrication of the official seal or President Marcos’ signature or stamp.

“What we can say is that there is a document that says there is an appointment, but it does not exist based on our record search. It does not exist in the OES, it does not exist in the OP, it does not exist in the PMS either. So, this was the impetus for the investigation,” Angeles said.

She stated that the Office of the President (OP), Office of the Executive Secretary (OES), and Presidential Management Staff (PMS) have no record of a specific Abraham Espejo Jr. being appointed as BI commissioner. A copy of the claimed appointment letter has been making the rounds on social media.