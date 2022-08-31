Courts help over 5,800 workers in UAE get AED 42.8M in unpaid wages

The interventions by the UAE’s labor court has helped as many as 5,832 workers in Abu Dhabi in receiving around AED 42.8 million in unpaid wages.

The payment of a worker’s wage, according to the MOHRE, is considered late if it is not released within the first 15 days of the due date, unless the work contract stipulates a shorter period.

The ministry pointed out that employers must pay workers’ wages on time as per the contractual agreement and should comply with Wage Protection System (WPS) that aims to increase workers’ productivity and ensure stability of the relationship among the two parties.

Punitive measures are taken against violators which vary depending on the number of workers in the facility.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said it has successfully settled the labour dispute between the workers and their employers in a record time within two months.