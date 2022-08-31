Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Courts help over 5,800 workers in UAE get AED 42.8M in unpaid wages

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The interventions by the UAE’s labor court has helped as many as 5,832 workers in Abu Dhabi in receiving around AED 42.8 million in unpaid wages.

The payment of a worker’s wage, according to the MOHRE, is considered late if it is not released within the first 15 days of the due date, unless the work contract stipulates a shorter period.

The ministry pointed out that employers must pay workers’ wages on time as per the contractual agreement and should comply with Wage Protection System (WPS) that aims to increase workers’ productivity and ensure stability of the relationship among the two parties.

RELATED STORY: UAE firms to face penalty for delaying employees’ salaries

Punitive measures are taken against violators which vary depending on the number of workers in the facility.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said it has successfully settled the labour dispute between the workers and their employers in a record time within two months.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

quilongquilong

Pope names Filipino priest to Vatican congregation for Catholic education

52 mins ago
Nasa Artemis 1

NASA plans fresh bid at debut moon rocket launch on September 3

1 hour ago
iStock 1072647358

Mom’s ex-boyfriend stabs 18-year-old daughter to death

4 hours ago
iStock 169959965 1

Bataan police chief dies while cleaning his own gun

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button