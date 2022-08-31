Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bataan police chief dies while cleaning his own gun

The chief of police of Pilar, Bataan died after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his own firearm.

In a GMA News report, Police Major Rizaldy Rubio was reportedly inside his residence in Orani, Bataan when he accidentalky shot himself.

The wife of the police immediately saw the body of her husband full of blood after hearing the gun shot. Rubio was brought to the nearest hospital was later on declared dead.

“Posibleng nakalabit itong gatilyo kasi nakita namin sa scene may mga panlinis ng baril kaya ang suspetsa namin itong si Major Rubio ay naglilinis ng baril,” Orina Police Station Chief Police Major Larry Valencia said in a GMA News report.

“Pwede naman sya sa residential area as long na secured ang area walang mga possible na ma-injure. Kung susundin naman talaga natin ang procedure ng paglilinis dapat magazine out tapos walang naka-chamber load. Hindi po natin alam ano ba ang nangyari at that time kung na-observe niya ang mga safety protocols regarding sa pag-handle ng safety firearms,” he added.

The family, colleagues and friends of the victim mourn his death.

“Itong si Major Rubio napakabait, napaka simpleng tao, matulungin. Napakasipag sa trabaho, napaka-low profile kaya yung ibang gun holders dapat mag-ingat sila sa pag hawak po nila ng service firearms,” Valencia explained.

