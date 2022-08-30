Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman falls to her death in a drainage canal 

Photo courtesy: Infanta Police

A woman died after falling into a drainage canal in Infanta, Pangasinan. 

The drainage canal is under construction according to a GMA News report. The wokan was walking beside the road side when she fell into the drainage. 

Initial police report said that the woman may have slipped into the canal.

The woman has yet to be identified by the authorities.

“Kasi nga may tubig, hindi nakikita ‘yung mga butas doon,” said Police Lieutenant Joel Medios, deputy chief of the Infanta Police Station.

The excavation was estimated to be at five foot deep. 

