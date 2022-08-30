Latest News

PH dengue cases now 143% higher compared to 2021 – DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that a total of 118,785 dengue cases have been recorded from January 1 to August 13, 2022.

DOH said that this was 143% higher compared to the data in 2021.

There were 48,867 cases logged from January 1 to August 13, 2021.

Most of the cases were recorded in Central Luzon with 21,247.

It was followed by Central Visayas with 11,390 cases.

The dengue death toll nationwide is now at 400, with a 0.3% case fatality rate.

This month, 14 people have died due to dengue.

Health officials said that six out of 17 regions have exceeded the epidemic threshold for dengue.

The National Capital Region is also showing a consistent increasing trend on new dengue cases.

