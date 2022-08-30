Latest NewsNewsTFT News

P20K electric bill? Melai Cantiveros reacts 

Melai instagram account: @mrandmrsfrancisco

Kapamilya TV host and comedienne Melai Cantiveros shared a funny reaction on her recent electric bill. 

In a Tiktok video, Melai revealed that her latest electric bill reached P20,186.00. 

She was surprised to see her bill but in the caption she explained the reason for the cost. 

Melai said that it was because some of their relatives had a vacation in their house for a month.

“Dahil dito nagbakasyon in 1 month ang mga pinsan nina Mela at Stela, well well well sabi ng kuryente, it’s payback time,” she wrote. 

Some of Melai’s friends reacted on her post including Kim Chiu, Karla Estrada and Gelli De Belen. 

