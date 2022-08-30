Man faces jail time in Dubai after putting part of family house on fire

A young GCC national has been sentenced in absentia six-month jail and awarded AED 90,000 for putting a Majlis attached to his family’s house on fire.

The case had reached the Dubai Criminal Court after the suspect’s brother filed a report in April 2022, complaining that his brother had premeditatedly set fire to a Majlis attached to the family house.

The convict had reportedly set the Majlis ablaze after his father prevented him from beating a maid working for them.

According to the complainant’s statement, he was surprised by the outbreak of a fire in the house in which he lived with his family in Al Barsha area in Dubai, so he called the Civil Defence that came and controlled the fire.

The complainant reportedly said he checked the surveillance cameras and saw his brother entering the external Majlis of the house where he remained for about 20 minutes, then the fire erupted in the Majlis as soon as his brother returned to the house. Then he reported the incident to the relevant authorities and handed them over the footage of the surveillance cameras.

The second brother of the suspect testified in the interrogations that the suspect tried to beat up a maid working for them a day before the incident, but his father prevented him and informed the police of the suspect’s attempt to beat up the maid, a report in Gulf Today highlighted.

He added that his brother went into a rage so he set fire to the Majlis and the dining room, causing damage worth Dhs90,000.