‘Dream big and never stop learning’: UAE President welcomes students back to school

WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools.

In his speech, which was broadcast in classrooms across the country this morning, His Highness welcomed students and teachers to the start of what he hoped would be a successful academic year.

His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.

He also gave a special mention to teachers and all those working in the education sector for the invaluable role they play in UAE society.

His Highness went on to explain that education does not only take place in school, but also requires the participation of families and the whole of society ‘to help us achieve our goals and ambitions.’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ended his audio message by expressing his pride in the UAE’s students and in what they will achieve in the future.

Below is the full speech of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan:

“My children, Welcome back to the start of the new school year, and to all educators, teachers and workers in the education sector in the UAE. May it be a great start to a successful academic year.

My children, dreams and ambitions are an important part of life. Your schools will help you nurture your dreams; they are the place where you can imagine what your futures will look like. I urge you to dream big and to never stop learning.

I urge you to excel, be determined, set goals, realise your ambitions, and never stop trying. Invest your time in things that would benefit you, your families and your communities.

To my brothers and sisters, the teachers and educators, I thank you for all your efforts; for being unwavering in your commitment to delivering this noble message every day. You are invaluable to us and to our entire nation.

When we talk about education, we don’t only mean your time in school. Education is a great pursuit that can only be accomplished with the efforts of families and parents, alongside our society and our countries’ institutions, to help us achieve our goals and ambitions.

We are proud of you all. Proud of what you will become and what you will accomplish.

May God bless you all.”