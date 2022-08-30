Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DepEd probes six teachers in alleged sexual harassment in Cavite

The Department of Education is now probing the alleged sexual harassment incident that took place in Bacoor, Cavite. 

“The allegations of sexual harassment in Bacoor National High School is very disturbing news and we are taking this very seriously,” Education Spokesperson Michael Poa said. 

The incident allegedly involved six school teachers according to the Schools Division Office. 

“There were six teachers mentioned in the posts. Said teachers were not given any teaching load pending initial investigation on the matter,” Poa said.

“We have zero-tolerance for any form of abuse in our schools,” the official added. 

Recently, the department also tapped the National Bureau of Investigation to look into yhe cases of abuses at the Philippine High School for the Arts in Laguna. 

The cases of abuses spanned for years according to the accounts of the victims. 

