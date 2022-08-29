UAE’s Ministry of Health issues warning against fake drug

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned against a counterfeit medical product used to treat muscle disorders, highlighting that its use might result in health risks.

The Ministry, in a circular distributed among all health facilities and healthcare practitioners, explained that the counterfeit medical product “DYSPORT,” circulating in the World Health Organisation region, is used to treat cases resulting from muscle disorder, as it is used to treat symptoms of cervical dystonia, wrinkle lines and spasticity.

Stating that the warning is based on a notification by the World Health Organisation about the product, the ministry pointed out that the product’s data, such as batch numbers and manufacturing expiry dates, were proved to be fake, in addition to errors in printing on product boxes and contradictions in the types of bottles.

The ministry stressed on not using counterfeit batches of the product, including batch No U01975, expiring in July 2024, batch No U12523, expiring in April 2023, batch No U14534, expiring in March 2023, and batch No U05804, expiring in December 2022.

“Medical products must be purchased at licensed and registered pharmacies in the UAE, and the physical condition of the product must be carefully examined. In case of suspicion, the advice of a healthcare professional is recommended,” the ministry said.