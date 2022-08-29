Train drags man to death in Philippines

A man died after being dragged by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train in Tondo, Manila, on Sunday night, local media reports said

Initial investigation, as Jhomer Apresto reported on Super Radyo dzBB, showed the victim was walking on the railroad tracks along Yuseco Street in Tondo when the incident occurred shortly before 6:00 pm.

The victims, who was wearing a black undershirt and shorts, was dragged several meters.

Investigators suggested that the victim was not a resident of the area.