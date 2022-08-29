Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Train drags man to death in Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A man died after being dragged by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train in Tondo, Manila, on Sunday night, local media reports said

Initial investigation, as Jhomer Apresto reported on Super Radyo dzBB, showed the victim was walking on the railroad tracks along Yuseco Street in Tondo when the incident occurred shortly before 6:00 pm.

RELATED STORY: Man mowed down by train while saving wife, children

The victims, who was wearing a black undershirt and shorts, was dragged several meters.

Investigators suggested that the victim was not a resident of the area.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

department of ofw flag silhouette

‘My OFW parent is my hero’: Filipino kids born and raised in UAE draw inspiration from OFW moms, dads on National Heroes’ Day

33 mins ago
quintana landscape new photo

PH Ambassador Quintana lauds UAE’s comprehensive efforts on women empowerment

43 mins ago
marcos national heroes day

Marcos urges Filipinos to honor OFWs, heroes’ sacrifices on National Heroes Day 2022

2 hours ago
qatar red crescent

Philippines gets $100,000 emergency aid from Qatar for quake victims

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button