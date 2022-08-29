Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police now deliver lost items to your doorstep

As part of its new initiative, Sharjah Police will now deliver lost and found items to the residents of the emirate at their doorsteps.

The first phase of the service has already been implemented. “The service achieved a completion rate of 97 per cent,” said Colonel Yousef bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police.

Thanks to the new service — launched last June in cooperation with Osoul Smart Applications Company (Buraq) — residents don’t even have to be present at home to get their items delivered.

The move is in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior aimed at ensuring the happiness of customers with the services provided.

Colonel bin Harmoul indicated that the first phase of the “receipt and delivery of found service” has been completed at the Wasit Comprehensive Police Station.

The implementation of the second phase is underway in other police stations, he said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

