Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia bans softdrinks in schools

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia has banned soft drinks in schools, saying that they did not meet health requirements.

The Saudi education ministry will monitor school canteens to ensure they adhere to nutrition requirements set by authorities, according to Ibtesam Al Shehri, a ministry spokeswoman.

The ministry has also asked schools to allow the private sector to provide food and catering services, which will help to boost competition and improve efficiency.

READ ON: Ople not in a hurry to lift Saudi deployment ban, OFW protection a must

The efforts are in line with the government’s Health Transformation Programme, which is part of Vision 2030 — an ambitious project to modernise and expand all of the country’s private and public sectors.

About 422 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, have diabetes, with the majority living in low-and-middle-income countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

department of ofw flag silhouette

‘My OFW parent is my hero’: Filipino kids born and raised in UAE draw inspiration from OFW moms, dads on National Heroes’ Day

34 mins ago
quintana landscape new photo

PH Ambassador Quintana lauds UAE’s comprehensive efforts on women empowerment

44 mins ago
marcos national heroes day

Marcos urges Filipinos to honor OFWs, heroes’ sacrifices on National Heroes Day 2022

2 hours ago
OFW death 1

Train drags man to death in Philippines

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button