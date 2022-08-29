Saudi Arabia bans softdrinks in schools

Saudi Arabia has banned soft drinks in schools, saying that they did not meet health requirements.

The Saudi education ministry will monitor school canteens to ensure they adhere to nutrition requirements set by authorities, according to Ibtesam Al Shehri, a ministry spokeswoman.

The ministry has also asked schools to allow the private sector to provide food and catering services, which will help to boost competition and improve efficiency.

The efforts are in line with the government’s Health Transformation Programme, which is part of Vision 2030 — an ambitious project to modernise and expand all of the country’s private and public sectors.

About 422 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, have diabetes, with the majority living in low-and-middle-income countries.