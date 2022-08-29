Robredo slams fake news over Tulfo courtesy visit

Former Vice President Leni Robredo slammed the fake news circulating online over the supposed backstory of her visit to Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo last week.

Netizens say that Robredo wss univited and forced her way to meet with Tulfo for her ‘Angat Buhay’ Non-Government Organization.

RELATED STORY: Robredo reopens Bayanihan e-Konsulta due to rising COVID-19 cases

“The truth: We wrote a formal letter addressed to Secretary Tulfo requesting for a courtesy visit. The OSEC staff got in touch with us and gave us a schedule,” Robredo said.

“I went with Angat Buhay ED Raffy Magno. Not one photographer from us,” she added.

Robredo also denied bring her own photographer during the meeting.

READ ON: Erwin Tulfo eyes instant cash aid distribution under DSWD

“The only photographer present was the DSWD photographer. We just shared Sec Erwin Tulfo’s facebook post. Stop spreading fake news,” she said.

In a social medial post, Tulfo said Robredo committed her NGO Angat Buhay to also help DSWD when it comes to info sharing on provinces that need help from the agency, especially during calamities.