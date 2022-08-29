Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo slams fake news over Tulfo courtesy visit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Former Vice President Leni Robredo slammed the fake news circulating online over the supposed backstory of her visit to Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo last week.

Netizens say that Robredo wss univited and forced her way to meet with Tulfo for her ‘Angat Buhay’ Non-Government Organization.

RELATED STORY: Robredo reopens Bayanihan e-Konsulta due to rising COVID-19 cases

“The truth: We wrote a formal letter addressed to Secretary Tulfo requesting for a courtesy visit. The OSEC staff got in touch with us and gave us a schedule,” Robredo said.

“I went with Angat Buhay ED Raffy Magno. Not one photographer from us,” she added.

Robredo also denied bring her own photographer during the meeting.

READ ON: Erwin Tulfo eyes instant cash aid distribution under DSWD

“The only photographer present was the DSWD photographer. We just shared Sec Erwin Tulfo’s facebook post. Stop spreading fake news,” she said.

In a social medial post, Tulfo said Robredo committed her NGO Angat Buhay to also help DSWD when it comes to info sharing on provinces that need help from the agency, especially during calamities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

national heroes day

Lalu-lapu, Andres Bonifacio and Jose Rizal, among the top National heroes for OFW kids in the UAE

2 hours ago
iStock 1180744245 1

Philippines explores possibility to lift Saudi Arabia deployment ban

2 hours ago
medicine 1

UAE’s Ministry of Health issues warning against fake drug

2 hours ago
Joshua Sofia Rambo

LOOK: Filipino stars Joshua, Sofia, Maja shine with Hollywood counterparts

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button