RAK Police put in place traffic plan to ensure safety of students

Staff Report3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Police have put in place a comprehensive traffic plan to ensure safety of pupils as students return back to schools for the new academic year.

The safety of students is a top priority, said Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the General Department of Central Operations in Ras Al Khaimah, and ex Chairman of the Traffic Awareness Committee of the Federal Traffic Council.

The plan aims to reach the highest levels of traffic safety through the launch of the fourth unified traffic awareness campaign at the state level, under the slogan ‘Traffic Safety for School Students.’ It will coincide with the beginning of the new academic year and will last for three months, local media reports said.

“Educational awareness through concerted efforts must be made to preserve the security and safety of students”, Al Naqbi reportedly said.

“The police have put together a strategic plan to intensify traffic patrols at intersections as well as internal and external roads in the emirate, in order to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of school buses, he was quoted as saying in a Khaleej Times report.

The patrols will be deployed around schools to prevent accidents among students and to ensure safe pedestrian crossings — particularly when boarding and disembarking vehicles and buses, and when entering schools, the report said.

