Pinoy nurse from Abu Dhabi to race in two toughest triathlons in the world

35-year-old Raymondted Apostol, a registered nurse based in Abu Dhabi will be representing the Philippines in two of the toughest triathlon competitions in the world.

Apostol, who hails from Malolos, Bulacan shared in an interview with The Filipino Times that he is now traveling to Italy for his historic feat of becoming the first and only Filipino to join the Icon Xtreme Triathlon this coming September 2.

The said triathlon is known for its “out of the box challenges which includes cold and dark swim, hard bike and run courses with highest elevation and mostly conducted in remote and isolated area.”

“Athletes need to do a lottery to enter the race. I got lucky as I was granted a slot on first 50 registration. The Icon race is known for two things first is the coldest swim as the lake is situated already at 1800 meters above sea level with water temperature around 14-18 degree Celsius (and swimming in the dark as race starts at early mornings) and the legendary Stelvio pass which is every cyclist dream which consist of 48 hairpins bend and 2800 meters elevation gain (the whole bike course is 200 Km with 5000 meters of elevation). The run course is not short of the challenge either as it is a 42KM run and ending at Levigno Carousel at 3000 meters,” shared Apostol.

How it all began

Apostol said that his journey as a triathlete began when he got invited by a coworker to join the extreme sports way back in 2017. He completed his first triathlon on February 2018 wherein he joined the 70.3 Ironman race.

“I was never good at any physical sports during my early life but I can play most of the sports in the Philippines, I spent most of my time playing video games and when free, traveling. Triathlon was the first sport that I can say that I fully love and gave my best and all. My friend and coworker Ultraman Romeo Puncia was the one who influenced me and motivated me to pursue triathlon as a sport. He invited me to one triathlon session to try the feel of it and the rest was history. Since I already knew how to swim, run and bike during my childhood days it was an easy transition in joining the sports, it felt like a puzzle piece perfectly fit on an empty slot,” shared Apostol.

Moving Forward

Apostol also shared with The Filipino Times how eager he is to rejoin another tough triathlon in France this coming September 17.

“The Bearman 8848 in Amelie France is dubbed as the toughest one day triathlon on the planet! With maximum of 28 athletes with 22 Hour Limit and +8848 elevation,” said Apostol.

A prerequisite triathlon is required for athletes to join the said category. Apostol successfully completed the race last year and became the first Filipino to compete in the race. His completion record of the extreme triathlon was an impressive under 18 hours and 47 minutes.

“I chose to join the said race because it was the most challenging and one of the extreme races in the world. No aid station, no food stop and no outside support,” said Apostol.

Bearman 8848 includes a cold and dark swim of 3.8KM, a bike course of 200KM with 6500 meters of elevation and lastly a run course of 45K with 5000 meters of elevation completed in multiple loops.

Apostol thanks his family, friends and fellow Filipinos who supports his endeavor in raising the Philippine flag in the toughest triathlons in the planet.

“This year’s endeavor was supported by Cycle Zone Shop in Abudhabi under the leadership of Philippines cycling legend Mr. Albert Primero and BMC Middle East who have provided me with a new bike frame,” said Apostol.

For Apostol, may it be in sports or in life, putting one’s best foot forward and loving what you do pays off.

“Do what you love even if you fail, even if you fall or and even if it’s hard. It’s scary when you don’t know what the outcome is but even scarier if you don’t try or you do nothing as it will not move or change you. Failing or falling is okay than doing nothing,” said Apostol.