Philippines implements use of ‘Pilipinas’ in schools

The Philippine Department of Education (DepEd) has directed public and private schools across the country to stop using “Filipinas” in the teaching and learning process.

A DepEd Memorandum — signed by DepEd Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Epimaco Densing III – has reaffirmed Commission on the Filipino Language or Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF)’s decision to revoke Board of Commissioners Resolution No. 13-19.

Issued to bureau directors, directors of regions, superintendents of schools, and heads of public and private schools, the DM No. 74 s. of 2022 was DepEd’s response to the decision of KWF Chairman Arthur Casanova on the matter, local media reports said.

According to the KWF’s decision, the DepEd has directed schools to bring back the use of “Pilipinas” in the teaching and learning process because the official name of the country is “Pilipinas” and not “Filipinas” as stated in the 1987 Constitution.

“Pilipino” should also be used when referring to the people and culture of the Philippines.

However, the DepEd has highlighted that there is no need to change the spelling — from “Filipinas” to “Pilipinas” — when it comes to printed materials such as books, Self-Learning Modules (SLMs), Weekly Home Learning Plans, Learning Activity Sheets, and other types before the release of the said memorandum.

“Iwasto na lamang ng mga guro at kawani habang ginagamit sa proseso ng pagtuturo (Teachers and personnel simply need to correct it while using it in the teaching process),” DepEd said.