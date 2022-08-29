Philippines gets $100,000 emergency aid from Qatar for quake victims

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has allocated US$100,000 (QR 365,000) to launch an emergency relief campaign in the Philippines.

The move was in response to a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck Abra Province and other northwestern regions of the Philippines in July.

The QRCS has also launched its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) and deployed field personnel for damage assessment in cooperation with the Philippine Red Cross.

Food supplies to 500 families (2,500 people) were distributed as well as deploying a food truck to deliver fresh meals, the society said in a statement.

Water tanks were also deployed to deliver fresh drinking water to the community and displaced families affected, it added.

QRCS, in coordination with the Philippine Red Cross and movement partners, will deploy emergency relief interventions to determine the target areas most affected by the disaster and provide the aid needed.