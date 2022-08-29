Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines explores possibility to lift Saudi Arabia deployment ban

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippines and Saudi Arabia are still holding talks about possible lifting of the deployment ban on the Kingdom, a key Filipino official has said.

“Sa ngayon po ongoing pa po ang negotiations at mayroon po tayong team na pupunta in advance bago dumating si Secretary Susan Ople,” Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi was quoted as saying in local media reports.

RELATED STORY: Ople not in a hurry to lift Saudi deployment ban, OFW protection a must

“Sa ngayon hindi ko po mabibigay o masasagot nang diretso dahil ongoing pa po ‘yung pag-aaral at saka mga consultations in preparation sa pagpunta ni Secretary sa Saudi Arabia,” he reportedly added.

The DMW had said the ban, implemented by the Department of Labor Employment (DOLE) in November 2021, was costing the Philippine government a significant amount of revenue, reported GMA News.

A deployment ban on household service workers was enforced due to unpaid salaries of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia.

READ ON: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait top countries with most OFW repatriation cases

Meanwhile, Legaspi also reportedly mentioned the agency’s National Reintegration Program for OFWs.

The said program was among DMW’s priority projects aside from the One Repatriation Command Center and the OFW Mobile Application, the reports highlighted.

“Ang layunin po ng programa na para sa reintegrasyon ay dapat kailangang makita natin at matulungan natin ang mga OFW sa kanilang pagbabalik-bayan kasi ang mga OFW, kalahati po diyan ay pangingibang bayan at ‘yung kalahati po ‘yung pagbabalik,” Legaspi was quoted as saying.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

national heroes day

Lalu-lapu, Andres Bonifacio and Jose Rizal, among the top National heroes for OFW kids in the UAE

2 hours ago
medicine 1

UAE’s Ministry of Health issues warning against fake drug

2 hours ago
Joshua Sofia Rambo

LOOK: Filipino stars Joshua, Sofia, Maja shine with Hollywood counterparts

3 hours ago
Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police now deliver lost items to your doorstep

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button