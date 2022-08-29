Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No Filipino affected by Pakistan floods: Philippine Embassy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

There are no reports of Filipinos being impacted by deadly flooding in Pakistan that has affected around 33 million people in the South Asian country.

“As of 27 August, no reports of affected Filipinos from Sindh and Punjab,” the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement, adding that the most affected areas are Sindh and Balochistan.

RELATED STORY: DFA: No casualties in Seoul flooding

“The embassy is still waiting for response from the Filcom (Filipino community) leader in Balochistan on their situation,” it added.

Around 3,000 Filipinos live in Pakistan, and 90% of them are household service workers. The rest are professionals and international organization employees.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

department of ofw flag silhouette

‘My OFW parent is my hero’: Filipino kids born and raised in UAE draw inspiration from OFW moms, dads on National Heroes’ Day

31 mins ago
quintana landscape new photo

PH Ambassador Quintana lauds UAE’s comprehensive efforts on women empowerment

41 mins ago
marcos national heroes day

Marcos urges Filipinos to honor OFWs, heroes’ sacrifices on National Heroes Day 2022

2 hours ago
OFW death 1

Train drags man to death in Philippines

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button