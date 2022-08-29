No Filipino affected by Pakistan floods: Philippine Embassy

There are no reports of Filipinos being impacted by deadly flooding in Pakistan that has affected around 33 million people in the South Asian country.

“As of 27 August, no reports of affected Filipinos from Sindh and Punjab,” the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement, adding that the most affected areas are Sindh and Balochistan.

“The embassy is still waiting for response from the Filcom (Filipino community) leader in Balochistan on their situation,” it added.

Around 3,000 Filipinos live in Pakistan, and 90% of them are household service workers. The rest are professionals and international organization employees.