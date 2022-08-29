Marcos urges Filipinos to honor OFWs, heroes’ sacrifices on National Heroes Day 2022

President Bongbong Marcos honors the bravery of the country’s OFWs and heroes on the celebration of National Heroes Day 2022 on August 29.

“Hindi rin natin kinakalimutan ang ating mga manggagawang mandarayuhan o mas kilala natin sa tawag na OFW – silang lahat ay nagsasakripisyo sa ibayong dagat, mabigyan lamang ng magandang kinabukasan ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” said Marcos.

The Philippine President added that the government is doing everything in its power to ensure the safety of all Filipinos overseas, especially for those who are currently working in countries under constant conflict.

“Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na kanilang hinaharap, sinisiguro natin na sila ay ligtas, lalo na ang mga naiipit sa mga kaguluhan sa mga bansang kanilang kinaroroonan,” added Marcos.

In a message, Marcos honors the legacy of Filipinos “who fought and sacrificed their lives to establish and preserve this nation… lives on in the hearts of medical professionals, civil servants, uniformed personnel, and ordinary citizens who toil daily”.

The Chief Executive rallied Filipinos to strive and “be heroes in our own right” and serve as inspiration for the succeeding generation to emulate.”

Marcos also attends the National Heroes Day rites at Libingan ng Mga Bayani.