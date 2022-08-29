Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos urges Filipinos to honor OFWs, heroes’ sacrifices on National Heroes Day 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos honors the bravery of the country’s OFWs and heroes on the celebration of National Heroes Day 2022 on August 29.

“Hindi rin natin kinakalimutan ang ating mga manggagawang mandarayuhan o mas kilala natin sa tawag na OFW – silang lahat ay nagsasakripisyo sa ibayong dagat, mabigyan lamang ng magandang kinabukasan ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” said Marcos.

The Philippine President added that the government is doing everything in its power to ensure the safety of all Filipinos overseas, especially for those who are currently working in countries under constant conflict.

“Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na kanilang hinaharap, sinisiguro natin na sila ay ligtas, lalo na ang mga naiipit sa mga kaguluhan sa mga bansang kanilang kinaroroonan,” added Marcos.

RELATED STORY: Marcos admin discusses OFW plans in new Cabinet meeting

In a message, Marcos honors the legacy of Filipinos “who fought and sacrificed their lives to establish and preserve this nation… lives on in the hearts of medical professionals, civil servants, uniformed personnel, and ordinary citizens who toil daily”.

The Chief Executive rallied Filipinos to strive and “be heroes in our own right” and serve as inspiration for the succeeding generation to emulate.”

Marcos also attends the National Heroes Day rites at Libingan ng Mga Bayani.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

department of ofw flag silhouette

‘My OFW parent is my hero’: Filipino kids born and raised in UAE draw inspiration from OFW moms, dads on National Heroes’ Day

28 mins ago
quintana landscape new photo

PH Ambassador Quintana lauds UAE’s comprehensive efforts on women empowerment

39 mins ago
OFW death 1

Train drags man to death in Philippines

2 hours ago
qatar red crescent

Philippines gets $100,000 emergency aid from Qatar for quake victims

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button