Entrance to Alif, Terra at Expo City Dubai to cost AED 50 each

Two of Expo 2020’s most visited pavilions, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, will now be charging AED 50 for each pavilion, per person for entry when both pavilions open to the public this September 1.

As Expo City Dubai gears up to fully open this October 1, visitors are invited to experience two of its most popular pavilions which will mark the first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey.

Tickets are available at www.expocitydubai.com, and can be purchased at four box offices at Expo City Dubai from 1 September.

Garden in the Sky, with its breathtaking 360 degree views, will also open on 1 September, with tickets priced at AED 30 each. Attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination.

Terra will urge visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive adventure across water and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and beyond new frontiers to understand how mobility has spurred human development throughout history. Alif and Terra will be open everyday from 1000-1800, while Garden in the Sky will be open from 1500-1800, with hours increasing to 1000-1800 on September 16th.

Other Expo 2020 Dubai highlights include Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, the Women’s Pavilion, and the Vision Pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds and the carousel – these facilities will open starting from October 1.

Meanwhile, the Opportunity Pavilion will be transformed into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum later this year, emphasizing the history and effect of World Expos and honoring the achievement of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Programme (www.schools.expocitydubai.com) preparing an awe-inspiring and evolving array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes are also available for a nominal fee.

Expo City Dubai is easily accessed by metro, car and taxi. Parking, including dedicated parking for People of Determination, is available at Al Forsan, Jubilee, Mobility and Sustainability.