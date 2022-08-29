DITO telco hits 12 million subscribers

Third telco DITO announced that it has breached the 12 million subscriber mark on Monday, August 29.

The new network said that they have reached the figures last Friday. DITO added that it has also boosted its coverage to over 600 cities and municipalities, effectively surpassing its 70% population coverage.

“Since we started our rollout in 2019, we have been developing our 5G network,” Chief Technology Officer Rodolfo Santiago said in a statement.

“Our goal has been to allow Filipinos to experience next-generation technology and we in DITO are excited to bring 5G to more areas in the country to truly transform digital connectivity and online interactions,” Santiago added.

Ookla speed monitoring system said DITO managed to disrupt the duopoly in the Philippines’ internet sector.

DITO is required to cover 70% of the population this year as part of their requirements in securing their franchise.