WEATHER UPDATE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi expect over 40°C in coming week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

With temperature crossing 40°C, most part of the UAE are expecting that the hot weather will continue this week.

Winds, blowing at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour are likely to mitigate the heat.

Fujairah, however, will be a bit cooler this week between highs of 33°C and lows of 28°C.

In the coming days, temperature will be as high as 41°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi.

Weather is expected to mostly remain the same in the coming week, except for cloudy conditions in the eastern emirates, according to the weekly forecast by the National Meteorology Centre.

On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to be 42°C in Dubai and 41°C in Abu Dhabi. It will continue to be cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastwards in the afternoon.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

