Rents in Dubai rise up to 24% in three most popular areas

Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay have been the most popular areas for residence in the emirate, according to the latest data by Property Finder.

Based on the real estate management firm Asteco’s, therse three areas have seen an increase of 23 per cent, 24 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. It was the biggest increase among all the mid to high-end areas of the emirate in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Lake Towers are the other top-searched areas of Dubai, said the survey.

“Dubai Marina remains one of the most vibrant areas in the emirate, where there’s everything for everyone, mainly for those who are looking to enjoy the best the city has to offer combining the urban and waterfront lifestyle. Additionally, the city features beautiful skyscrapers and hosts lots of activities and is bustling with attractions, leisure and entertainment options. Not to forget Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and the Beach which are in close proximity,” the region’s leading real estate marketplace has pointed out.

Downtown, which is home to Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, makes it a top choice for property buyers and rentals for its great connectivity, pedestrian-friendly walkways and the city’s finest dining and nightlife venues, Khaleej Times quoted the report as saying.

Business Bay is simply one of Dubai’s key residential, commercial, and business hubs, and in proximity to Downtown Dubai, with ease of transport as it is accessible from key roads from the emirate and serviced by two metro stations, a range of bus routes, and water taxis, the report highlighted.

“It’s not strange that the three areas are always among the top desirable areas in Dubai, as each possesses different attributes and is appealing to residents and investors alike,” it said.

Rentals in these three areas begin from Dh40,000 for a studio in Dubai Marina and go up to Dh300,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Downtown, the report said.