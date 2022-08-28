Prosecutor praised even as HK couple accused of raping Filipina walk free

A Hong Kong judge praised the prosecutor’s performance throughout a trial in which a couple walked free on Friday after a jury acquitted them of all charges related to the raping of a Filipina domestic helper.

Noting that the final ruling was based purely on evidence, judge Alex Lee Wan-tang said the prosecutor’s performance was of great help to the court in reaching the judgement in the case.

The husband, Chan Chim-tak, 48, was charged with rape and attempted rape against the helper “X” in a flat in Hung Fuk Estate, Yuen Long, on January 21, 2018. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old wife, Lai Chi-san, was charged with indecent assault, assisting and abetting Chan in raping X.

The couple appeared before judge Lee and a jury of four men and three women in the High Court on Friday. They had earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After about four hours of deliberations, all seven jurors acquitted the couple of all charges.