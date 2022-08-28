PH Consulate in New York calls for vigilance following attack on elderly Filipino 

The Philippine Consulate General in New York is calling for vigilance on the Filipino community following the attack on a 74 year-old Filipino in broad daylight.

In a statement on Saturday, the consulate said that the victim was a woman and was punched without provocation along Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York.

“In view of this incident, the consulate reminds members of the Filipino community as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions at all times while on the streets or in the subways,” the consulate said.

CCTV footage showed that the elderly was just walking on the sidewalk when she was attacked by a woman wearing white shirt and fled the scene.

The victim went home after seeking treatment from the hospital.