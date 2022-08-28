Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Consulate in New York calls for vigilance following attack on elderly Filipino 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine Consulate General in New York is calling for vigilance on the Filipino community following the attack on a 74 year-old Filipino in broad daylight. 

In a statement on Saturday, the consulate said that the victim was a woman and was punched without provocation along Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York. 

Screen Shot 2022 08 28 at 1.27.37 PM
CCTV Footage of the attack

Read: Filipino veteran dies after being assaulted, robbed in Baltimore

“In view of this incident, the consulate reminds members of the Filipino community as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions at all times while on the streets or in the subways,” the consulate said. 

CCTV footage showed that the elderly was just walking on the sidewalk when she was attacked by a woman wearing white shirt and fled the scene. 

The victim went home after seeking treatment from the hospital. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

111111111

WEATHER UPDATE: Dubai, Abu Dhabi expect over 40°C in coming week

2 hours ago
dubai marina jbr skyline 466x262 1

Rents in Dubai rise up to 24% in three most popular areas

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 28 at 1.59.54 PM

Ai-Ai Delas Alas not bothered on ‘persona non grata’ tag in QC 

4 hours ago
hhhhh

Sunshine Cruz, Cesar Montano reunite in daughter’s 18th birthday 

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button