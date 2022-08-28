Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA distributes over Php500,000 cash aid to OFWs in Region 2

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: OWWA Region II

The Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Region Welfare Office 2 in Cagayan Valley has reportedly distributed more than Php500,000 in financial aid to its members in Cagayan Province and Isabela.

The distribution of Welfare Assistance Program (WAP) and Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) Program was conducted in a two-day awarding of bereavement on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 respectively, Juvilyn Anns Gumabay, director of the OWWA Region 2, was quoted as saying in a report by Manila Bulletin.

At least seven beneficiaries of WAP-Financial Assistance received Php20,000 each while eight active and non-active OWWA members were recipients of medical/Illness assistance program amounting to Php10,000 to Php15,000 each, the report said.

In Isabela alone, 18 beneficiaries of the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) program under the funding of National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) have received Php10,000 to Php20,000, it added..

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

hhhhh

Sunshine Cruz, Cesar Montano reunite in daughter’s 18th birthday 

9 mins ago
skechers back to school

Enjoy comfortable, stylish shoes for your kids this new school year with Skechers

16 mins ago
bare

Miss England 2022 candidate surprises pageant fans for competing without make-up 

34 mins ago
TFT liza 1

Filipino families to enjoy branded items at huge discounts at Expo Centre Sharjah’s back-to-school 10-day Summer Sale

35 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button