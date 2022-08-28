OWWA distributes over Php500,000 cash aid to OFWs in Region 2

The Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Region Welfare Office 2 in Cagayan Valley has reportedly distributed more than Php500,000 in financial aid to its members in Cagayan Province and Isabela.

The distribution of Welfare Assistance Program (WAP) and Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) Program was conducted in a two-day awarding of bereavement on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 respectively, Juvilyn Anns Gumabay, director of the OWWA Region 2, was quoted as saying in a report by Manila Bulletin.

At least seven beneficiaries of WAP-Financial Assistance received Php20,000 each while eight active and non-active OWWA members were recipients of medical/Illness assistance program amounting to Php10,000 to Php15,000 each, the report said.

In Isabela alone, 18 beneficiaries of the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) program under the funding of National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) have received Php10,000 to Php20,000, it added..