OPLAN: Balik-eskwela!

Parents all over the UAE who have enrolled their children across various educational institutions in the country are gearing up for the resumption of classes which will officially start by August 29, 2022.

After shifting from distance learning and hybrid education at the height of the pandemic, students can now return 100% to their school hallways with their teachers. Across the country, teachers and school staff have been preparing for two weeks for the resumption of classes.

“We made sure that all the materials and the classrooms are ready. We have done some drills on how the student entry should go smoothly. And of course, we are excited to see the children back in schools,” said Karen Rangel, a Filipina teaching assistant in Dubai.

The Philippine Global School Principal, Ms. Lizabeth Comia said that they are ready to welcome students and parents for SY 2022-2023 in Abu Dhabi.

“School leaders are conducting CPD for teachers focus on flipped learning and instructional programs. We believe that student wellbeing is essential to student success. Our advocacy is to develop a positive growth mindset to every student in our school journey,” said Comia.

Mary Ann Dela Cruz Mendoza, a Mathematics teacher who has been working in the UAE for 26 years, shared that they have already been briefed on the back-to-school protocols imposed by the UAE government and said that they are all hands on deck in making sure that they are ready in safeguarding students’ from Covid.

“Kaming mga teacher, kailangan ng 96-hour validity ang PCR sa darating na pasukan sa Lunes. May libre naman kaming test sa SEHA. Para din naman ito sa mga batang tinuturuan namin para COVID-free kaming mga teacher. Ngunit pagkatapos ng Lunes ay hindi na namin kinakailangan magpaPCR ulit,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza also said that wearing masks, especially within the school premises are still mandatory and distance learning will only be available to those who will test positive of Covid.

“Kapag P.E. or mga performing arts lang pwede silang walang mask. Sa distance learning naman, meron pa rin pero limited na – para na lamang ito doon sa nagpositive sa COVID-19 o doon sa mga may sakit talaga,” Mendoza said.

Reinforcing school habits

Pinoy parents started getting their kids into ‘school mode’ by imparting values and teaching habits that they could benefit from as the new academic year begins here in the UAE.

Father and son, Michael and Marcus Robeniol from Dubai shared how they practiced sleeping and waking up earlier than usual at least a week before the resumption of classes to make sure that they don’t get difficulties adjusting in the first week back in school.

“Maaga na kaming natutulog. Ngayon 10:00pm, tulog na kami. Nagpa-practice na rin kaming gumising nang maaga. Pag papasok ng office dati 7:00am, now as early 5:30am, tina-try namin, said Robeniol.

He also said that they have already done their grocery and school items shopping ahead of the first day of school.

13-year-old Marcus Robeniol said that he looks forward to class to resume as he would be able to see his school friends after two months of long summer vacation.

“I’m excited to see my classmates but sad at the same time because I will no longer be allowed to play online games,” said Marcus Robeniol.

Sheena Marie B. Honasan, who has been a tacher in the UAE for 13 years shared that Faigreen International School has been gearing up through conducting series of orientation days before classes begin.

“Para sa preparasyon ng pasukan ay una, nagkaroon ng oryentasyon ang lahat ng guro at iba pang manggagawa tungkol sa mga magiging hakbang sa mismong araw ng pasukan para maayos at organisado ang pagsalubong sa mga bata. Sumunod ang paglilinis at pagpapaganda ng mga silid-aralan na ayon sa baitang ng mga mag-aaral. Kasama na rin sa paghahanda namin ang pakikipagpalagayan ng loob sa mga guro at kapwa naming Assistant Teachers para matiwasay at maaliwalas ang samahan sa buong school year,” said Honasan.

Teacher Sherry Lou R. Gogolin said that the Philippine School-Dubai made sure that every corner of the school has undergone deep cleaning and was sanitized since we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

“The health and safety protocols were revisited by the teachers and staff for them to implement the protocols effectively. The teachers prepared interesting and fun activities for the students to enjoy learning. The classrooms were also prepared to be a positive learning environment. TPS is prepared for the big day,” said Gogolin.

Last ‘Hurrah’

Meanwhile, other parents and students are making the most out of the last few days of vacation by squeezing in a last weekend getaway with their family.

Darianne Nuñez who studies at Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) is maximizing her time with her parents in Abu Dhabi before flying back to the Philippines for her in-person classes. She travels to UAE every summer break to spend time with her parents.

“Sinusulit na po namin yung time na makapag-bond with the family before I go back for face to face classes. Last weekend, after attending mass, we roamed around the city and watched a movie together. This coming weekend we will go to the Old Dubai naman po,” said Nuñez.

Back home, students returned to their classrooms a week earlier under a rainy start, with Typhoon Florita looming over a big part of Luzon. But, the gloomy weather did not stop classes from starting last Monday, August 22.

Some parents said that they feel happy and relieved that their children would finally have that memorable first day of school experience.

Aj Bors Delorino from Bicol shared that as a mom, she prefers the face-to-face classes than the online school setup.

“I’m very much happy that finally after two years my Son Ethan Xander Delorino, will again experience going to school daily with his classmates. He will finally experience having a real classroom and quality teaching. Even mas magastos ang F2F compared sa Home Schooling with the modules, pero mas ok pa rin tlaga para sakin na F2F na sila,” said Delorino.

In the UAE, authorities stated that all students aged 12+ also require a 96-hour PCR test for entry into school. To help parents with this measure, students can avail of a free PCR test at a private or public clinic, hospital, or drive-through test center. Parents likewise need to present their Alhosn Green pass if they are to visit their kids at school – this is to ensure that all schools remain COVID-free for the benefit of the children.

Parental concerns

Meanwhile, OFW parents who sent their children to school in the Philippines state that they still worry about the welfare of their kids, especially since they would not be physically there to support their studies.

Clarize Miran, an OFW single mom said her main concerns for her two children, Faith and Angelo are their safety and comfort, especially with her being away. She said with classes resuming, she feels more at ease knowing that her kids will be able to socialize.

“During the pandemic, students stay at home, not much physical activities and no mingling to others so I found my children too bored and lazy. The most I can do is to talk to them through video calls and give them encouragement. Now that the face-to-face class is back, I can say that their energy and excitement have returned! The social aspect of life is really important for their development and as a parent, I always wanted what’s best for my children especially because I can’t stay with them as they grow for I am an OFW,” said Miran.

They also shared how they miss being part of their children’s back-to-school experience, two years after the pandemic has disrupted the classroom learning set-up in the Philippines.

“As an OFW parent for almost 14 years, unang una nakaka miss yung ikaw mismo ung mag aasikaso sa mga uniforms ng mga anak mo gigisng ka ng maaga para ayusin mga baon nila mga baon nila. The exciting part eh ung maghahatid at magsusundo sa kanila kasi habang papunta kayo sa school andyan ung bonding ninyo mag kwentuhan mga bilin mo sa kanila do’s and dont’s sa school yan hng nakakamiss,” said Jhay Yabut from Sampaloc, Manila.

Other OFW parents mentioned concerns about bullying, expenses, and awkward socialization skills of their children with the resumption of in-person learning in the Philippines.

For her part, Jessie Dael who works in Dubai and has three children in Lucena, Quezon worries about the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly, concerns over their safety.

“A bit nervous now kasi meron na naman kumakalat na balita sa area namin na may mga nangunguha na puting van according to local news here in Quezon province and nearby places, saka dami ng salvage victims which sobrang nakaka bahala,” said Dael. Her two children are now in Senior High School and one is now in college.