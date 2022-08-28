Man to pay AED 400,000 to family of two electrocution victims in Dubai

A Dubai court has ordered a director and owner of a company selling ornamental fish to pay AED 200,000 each to the families of two workers who died after being electrocuted while installing a fish tank.

The Dubai Misdemeanours Court also awarded the Arab company owner one-year suspended jail term as the Asian workers were electrocuted inside the owner’s Jumeirah villa, local media reports said.

The owner had reportedly filed a police report in July, saying another person had told him that the workers had died of electrocution after a cleaning device they bought to maintain the tank short-circuited.

However, the forensic reports showed that the accident was caused by a disconnected extension line that supplied electricity to the aquarium’s pump, a report in Khaleej Times pointed out.

The water then became charged with electricity, electrocuting the workers once they touched it, the report added.

Reports also pointed out that the workers did not have adequate tools or training to operate safely in the water.