Man jailed in Dubai after quadriplegic girl with cerebral palsy dies

A man has been jailed for three months after a quadriplegic girl with cerebral palsy died in his care, local media reports said.

The imprisonment of the Eastern European man, who was charged with multiple crimes including concealing the status of a deceased girl and adopting a child without following the rule of law — will be executed after a period of three years.

The man was taking care of an eight-year-old girl whose height was 120cm and was not of European descent, a report in Khaleej Times highlighted.

The accused, in his testimony, said that his co-worker had asked him to take care of a quadriplegic girl with cerebral palsy, six years ago, the report said.

After he adopted the girl, he was told that there was no information of her parents or legal guardians. The co-worker then disappeared.

The accused then reportedly hired a nanny to look after the girl, who could not move or talk and would respond by moving her eyes, laughing or crying.

The girl knew English, Persian and Russian and would respond to the accused my moving her eyes. The man added that she would be happy when he would tell her that he would feed her, the Khalee Times report said.

Last June, when the accused was not home, the nanny called the ambulance after the girl’s temperature increased. However, she passed away before medical help arrived. On reaching home, the man immediately informed the police of the girl’s demise.

Forensic reports confirmed that her death was natural and she passed away due to heart and respiratory failure due to complications of her illness.