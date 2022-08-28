Liza Soberano shares details of audition for ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

Actress Liza Soberano’s detailed in an interview with Mega how she was invited to audition for the Zelda Williams-directed film “Lisa Frankenstein.” The film is Soberano’s first movie project in Hollywood.

“When she found out that the project was a go, she said to me, ‘I already have the top-billing actors casted on this project. We’re looking to cast other characters. Maybe you can audition for one of the roles in the movie!’” Soberano narrated.

“And I said, ‘Yeah, sure! Let me have a look at the script. I’ll read it and if it’s something that interests me, then I’ll audition for it,’” the actress added while giving fans some details on the audition process of the movie.

The script was sent to Soberano while she was on a trip in South Korea and it was then that she learned that the film is written by Oscar-winning Diablo Cody, whom she admires, a report in Inquirer highlighted.

She reportedly knew she wanted to try for a role in the project—but her self-taped audition also involved a difficult process since she has never done it before.

“The first was actually a fail. My camera wasn’t focused the whole time, then I didn’t give myself enough headroom. I had to reshoot the whole thing,” she was quoted as saying.

Upon finding out she was cast in the movie, Soberano opted to downplay her excitement because she did not want to “hype [herself] up too much” until she was officially working on the project, the report said.

Careless PH, owned by actor James Reid and Soberano’s new managing company, announced her casting for the role through their social media platform.