Filipinos in Libya advised to stay cautious amidst clashes

Filipinos in Libya have been advised to remain more cautious and vigilant as clashes have erupted between rival factions in Tripoli.

“The embassy urges Filipinos in central Tripoli and surrounding areas to take extra precaution and be more vigilant following reports of ongoing violent clashes in Jamhouria and Zawiya streets,” the Philippine Embassy in Libya said in an advisory issued on Saturday.

Highlighting that there are no reports so far of Filipinos hurt in the clashes, the Philippine Embassy said it “continues to monitor developments on the ground and stands ready to provide emergency assistance to Filipinos who may be affected by security-related incidents” in Libya.

