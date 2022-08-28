Filipino dairy worker dies in New Zealand car crash

A Filipino dairy worker, who had been working in New Zealand for four years, died in a single-vehicle crash in central Southland on Saturday.

The Filipino man, in his 30s, worked at a Dipton farm. There was nothing to suggest that the crash was work-related, or that a WorkSafe notification would be required, said local police in media reports.

At around 10am Saturday, the NZ police were notified that a car had rolled into a body of water at McDonald Rd near Break Neck Rd, Dipton West.

The occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive and unable to be revived, a police spokesperson said.

There may be a delay in releasing the man’s name to ensure all family notifications had taken place, the spokesperson reportedly said.

Gladevale Farms director David Lindsay said at this stage he was not aware of the man having any family in New Zealand, but believed his fiancée was in the Philippines.

“We’re doing all we can to provide whatever the family’s wishes are. That’s our focus,” Lindsay was quoted as saying in the reports.

Southland is home to about 2200 Filipinos, many of whom are employed in the dairy industry.