Enjoy comfortable, stylish shoes for your kids this new school year with Skechers

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 mins ago

In a few days, kids will be back to school with their friends and teachers as everyone is now preparing to return their respective educational institutions for the new academic year.

Every parent’s primary priority is locating the ideal school shoes for their child even while they are also getting the school supplies they need like notebooks and backpacks.

The good news is that the renowned footwear brand Skechers has a wide selection of hip and cozy back-to-school shoe designs that your kid will actually want to wear. Each pair of Skechers kids’ shoes offers youngsters who will be engaged in enjoyable activities all day at school ease and comfort. Kids will be able to discover a stylish and current pair of shoes that certainly represent their own sense of style thanks to the wide variety of footwear options available.

Skechers has an incredible back-to-school bundle offer: Buy two pairs of kids shoes at Skechers for just AED 349. In addition, you could also buy any two pairs of Skechers shoes for AED 549.

Store locations include:

Dubai: Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mall Of The Emirates, Arabian Ranches, Mirdiff City Centre, Arabian Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Burjuman Centre, My City Centre -Barsha, Deira City Centre, Marina Mall Dubai, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Mall Kids.

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Mushriff Mall, Marina Mall-Auh, Deerfields Town Square, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Yas Mall

Al Ain: Al Jimmi Mall, Bawadi Mall

Fujairah: Fujairah City Centre

Ras Al Khaimah: Naem mall, Safeer Mall

Ajman: Ajman City Centre

Kids spend the majority of the day moving around, whether it is running on the playground, walking to lunch, or participating in classroom activities. They need shoes that can survive both their academic day and extracurricular activity. Their growing feet will be kept secure with Skechers school shoes while they learn and play comfortably.

