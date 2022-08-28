Big discounts await OFWs at West Zone’s 10-day ‘Back-to-School’ sale until September 4

OFWs who will be sending their kids to school here in the UAE can enjoy huge discounts and offers at their nearest West Zone supermarket, with the launch of the highly-anticipated Back-to-School sale!

Running until September 4, West Zone’s latest ‘WOW Deals’ and promotions has more than 100 products on sale – perfect for families who are planning to get healthy, nutritious food for their children at school. These include promos for easy-to-make food items that your kids can bring as their baon including milk, cereals, bread, sandwich spreads, crackers, biscuits, cakes, frozen goods, as well as other items that kids can easily bring to their school to eat and snack on. This will ensure that they have enough energy to last throughout their daily studies and other activities!

Parents can also buy school supplies for their kids at West Zone including lunch box, color pencils, tumblers, whiteboard, among others.

In addition, this also presents a good opportunity for other UAE residents to refill and restock their groceries with tons of discounts in the store. Those who plan to buy items such as coffee, butter, canned goods, condiments, pasta, cooking oil, rice, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat cuts, fresh fish, and more could drop by at West Zone to get these items at budget-friendly prices. West Zone also keeps kids and the entire family clean with affordable prices on toiletries, shampoo, soap, perfume, lotion, as well as laundry detergents, dishwashing liquid, and more.

What’s even better is that UAE residents can now easily enjoy these discounts through West Zone’s official App – available through the App Store and on Google Play Store.

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect to save money on their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!