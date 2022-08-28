344 distressed OFWs return to PH from Saudi Araabia 

Some 344 distressed overseas Filipino workers have arrived on weekend from Saudi Arabia according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople said the repatriation flight was arranged by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), an attached agency of the DMW.

They arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on board PR8657.

“The DMW, through OWWA, will be extending the needed assistance to all our repatriated kababayan, including medical help and transportation,” Ople said.

Among the repatriated OFWs are four OFWs with medical conditions and five suffering from mental illness.

The DMW said that these OFWs have been provided with medical assistance.

The OWWA is also helping one OFW from Iloilo who came home to attend to a tragedy within the family, she said.

Other OFWs for quarantine will be accommodated at a hotel in Quezon City and will be tested for COVID-19.

Once cleared, the DMW said the workers will be provided transportation assistance by OWWA so they can be reunited with their families.